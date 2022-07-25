Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Woman fired shots in Dallas’ Love Field airport before officer wounded her, police chief says

Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022.
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022.(KTVT via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A police chief said a woman fired shots inside Dallas’ Love Field airport Monday before an officer wounded her.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Previous story follows.

DALLAS (AP) — Police are responding to reports of shots fired at Dallas Love Field airport, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Dallas police Sgt. Warren Mitchell says police were investigating the reports Monday morning at Love Field but no other details were immediately released.

Love Field serves as a hub for Southwest Airlines.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people won big in Friday night's drawing, but no one won the Mega Millions jackpot.
Three Virginians win $1 million, $10k lottery tickets in Friday night drawing
Five men injured in Richmond shooting
Outside of the UVA Medical Center emergency room
UVA Health looks at “COVID rebound” in patients who took Paxlovid
RPD says the officer and the suspect exchanged gunfire in a nearby alley.
Police officer, suspect hurt in shoot-out in Richmond alley
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say

Latest News

President Joe Biden is shown talking on the phone in a photo released July 22, 2022, by the...
White House plans COVID-19 vaccine summit as Biden recovers
Courts in Texas and Connecticut have already found Alex Jones liable for defamation for his...
Alex Jones’ defamation trial over Sandy Hook remarks finally set to begin
A Mickey Mantle baseball card is displayed at Heritage Auctions in Dallas, Thursday, July 21,...
Rare 1952 Mickey Mantle baseball card going up for auction
FILE — Indiana Congressman Stephen Buyer talks during a Hoosier Job Fair, July 19, 2010, at...
Ex-US congressman among 9 charged in insider trading cases