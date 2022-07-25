Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Police officer, suspect hurt in shoot-out in Richmond alley

RPD says the officer and the suspect exchanged gunfire in a nearby alley.
RPD says the officer and the suspect exchanged gunfire in a nearby alley.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Monday morning.

According to police, shortly before 3:30 a.m., officers saw a vehicle speeding. After the car crashed, the driver and sole occupant ran from the vehicle at the intersection of Commerce Road and Stockton Street.

As the officer attempted to engage the driver in a nearby alley, gunfire was exchanged between the officer and the driver.

Both the suspect and officer sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

RPD said the officer has a non-life-threatening injury, and the suspect’s injuries are considered life-threatening.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Three people won big in Friday night's drawing, but no one won the Mega Millions jackpot.
Three Virginians win $1 million, $10k lottery tickets in Friday night drawing
Five men injured in Richmond shooting
Outside of the UVA Medical Center emergency room
UVA Health looks at “COVID rebound” in patients who took Paxlovid
Federal officials have accused Envigo RMS, which runs the facility, of a series of animal...
WATCH: First group of beagles removed from animal facility on way to adoption
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Monday
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Monday
Vice President Kamala Harris hosts a roundtable in Highland Springs about reproductive rights.
VP Harris holds roundtable on reproductive rights in Highland Springs
Year-round school is underway for Hopewell students, and the district is implementing some new...
News to Know for July 25: School begins in Hopewell; 5 men shot in Richmond; Woman’s body found in Hanover
At least 1 person shot in officer-involved shooting in Richmond
At least 1 person shot in Richmond officer-involved shooting