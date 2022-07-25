Police officer, suspect hurt in shoot-out in Richmond alley

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Monday morning.

According to police, shortly before 3:30 a.m., officers saw a vehicle speeding. After the car crashed, the driver and sole occupant ran from the vehicle at the intersection of Commerce Road and Stockton Street.

As the officer attempted to engage the driver in a nearby alley, gunfire was exchanged between the officer and the driver.

Both the suspect and officer sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

RPD said the officer has a non-life-threatening injury, and the suspect’s injuries are considered life-threatening.

