News to Know for July 25: School begins in Hopewell; 5 men shot in Richmond; Woman’s body found in Hanover

Class Is In Session!

Class is back in session for students in Hopewell, as the school district implements a year-round schedule.

That means they head back earlier than other local districts, but will have some extra time off throughout the year for intersessions and breaks.

VP Harris Visits Richmond

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Richmond Saturday to discuss reproductive rights in Virginia.

The roundtable included local lawmakers, who shared their personal stories about why they’re fighting to protect abortion rights.

the vice president told lawmakers the decisions about reproductive rights should not have government influence.

5 Men Shot In Richmond

Richmond police are working to track down who shot five men on Broad Rock Boulevard Saturday night.

It happened around 11:30 Saturday night.

Two of the people hit by gunfire were seriously hurt. The other three are expected to recover.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect or what led to the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Hanover Deputies Seek To Identify Homicide Victim

Hanover deputies are sharing new details in hopes that someone can identify a woman's body that was found on the side of a road.

Deputies say they believe the woman was killed before her body was found near the intersection of Winns Church and Greenwood Roads.

They describe the victim as a young, black woman with tattoos on her upper body and arms.

These include phrases like “serendipity,” “it is what it is,” and “pacify her.”

If you have any information about the woman, or who may have killed her call 804-780-1000.

Feeling Lucky?

The Mega Millions Jackpot now sits at $790 million, and three Virginia residents won big Friday night.

It’s the fourth largest jackpot in U.S. history.

Although no one earned the big prize on Friday - a Chesapeake resident won $1 million by matching the first five numbers.

Two Virginia residents also took home $10,000.

One ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven in North Chesterfield. The other was bought a food lion in bowling green.

The next Mega Millions drawing is tomorrow.

Strong Late Day Storms

Looks like it will get a little less hot today, but strong to severe storms could threaten late Monday afternoon.

Monday will be a First Alert Weather Day as these possible storms could bring damaging gusty winds. Highs will be in the mid-90s. Lows in the mid-70s.

