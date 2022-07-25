Monday Forecast: First Alert Weather Day for strong late day storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It gets a little less hot on today but breezy, as strong to severe storms could threaten late Monday afternoon.

First Alert Weather Day for Monday: Scattered strong storms possible during the late afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches the region

Monday: First Alert Weather Day: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms during the late afternoon and evening. A few strong to severe storms possible with damaging wind gusts. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and much cooler. Scattered showers and storms likely. The best chance during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 70%) Rain could be heavy in spots.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with isolated storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs around 90°. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny with isolated storms possible Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.