Man faces multiple firearm-related charges in Fredericksburg
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man is facing multiple firearm-related charges in connection to an incident in Fredericksburg.
Fredericksburg police said they were called for the report of gunshots near the 200 block of Charles Street around 7 p.m.
Patrol officers responded and found a man matching the suspect’s description.
“After a brief foot pursuit, patrol officers apprehended the suspect and identified him as Norris Wright, 35, of Fredericksburg,” a release said.
Wright was charged with the following:
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon
- Possession of a controlled substance (two counts)
- Reckless handling of a firearm
- Possession of a concealed weapon, second offense
- Discharge of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school
- Possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance
- Transportation of a firearm subject to a protective order
- Discharge of a firearm in public
- Discharge of a firearm within the City
He remains in jail without bond.
