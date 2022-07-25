Man faces multiple firearm-related charges in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man is facing multiple firearm-related charges in connection to an incident in Fredericksburg.

Fredericksburg police said they were called for the report of gunshots near the 200 block of Charles Street around 7 p.m.

Patrol officers responded and found a man matching the suspect’s description.

“After a brief foot pursuit, patrol officers apprehended the suspect and identified him as Norris Wright, 35, of Fredericksburg,” a release said.

Wright was charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon

Possession of a controlled substance (two counts)

Reckless handling of a firearm

Possession of a concealed weapon, second offense

Discharge of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school

Possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance

Transportation of a firearm subject to a protective order

Discharge of a firearm in public

Discharge of a firearm within the City

He remains in jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

