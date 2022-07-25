Healthcare Pros
Man faces multiple firearm-related charges in Fredericksburg

A man is facing multiple firearm-related charges in connection to an incident in Fredericksburg.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man is facing multiple firearm-related charges in connection to an incident in Fredericksburg.

Fredericksburg police said they were called for the report of gunshots near the 200 block of Charles Street around 7 p.m.

Patrol officers responded and found a man matching the suspect’s description.

“After a brief foot pursuit, patrol officers apprehended the suspect and identified him as Norris Wright, 35, of Fredericksburg,” a release said.

Wright was charged with the following:

  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon
  • Possession of a controlled substance (two counts)
  • Reckless handling of a firearm
  • Possession of a concealed weapon, second offense
  • Discharge of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school
  • Possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance
  • Transportation of a firearm subject to a protective order
  • Discharge of a firearm in public
  • Discharge of a firearm within the City

He remains in jail without bond.

