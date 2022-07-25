Healthcare Pros
Henrico Police searching for answers in 15-year-old cold case

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.(Henrico County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide that happened at a motel back in 2007.

On April 4, 2007, Gary Earl Post Sr., 54, of Broadway, Va., was shot by an unknown man in front of his two sons at the former Legacy Inn off Airport Square.

According to police, at around 12:37 a.m., they responded to the 5200 block of Airport Square for a medical emergency. When officers arrived, they found Post outside room #131 with a gunshot wound to the chest. He later died at the hospital.

Post and his sons had checked into a room at the Legacy Inn the night before, planning to fly to Texas in the morning for a wedding.

So far, the investigation shows that as Post and his sons were settling in for the night, four masked men armed with handguns entered their room, and demanded money. Post complied, telling the men there were “no problems.”

However, as Post started to stand up, one of the suspects shot him.

According to police, no arrests have been made in this case, and they are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

