First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Monday
Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat on Monday from 4pm to 10pm.
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a weekend of high heat and humidity, we’re watching a threat for strong to severe storms Monday afternoon and evening.
There is a level 2 out of 5 severe storm risk along and north of I-64 on Monday.
Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat, along with frequent lightning and downpours. A brief tornado cannot be totally ruled out north of I-64.
There could be another round of strong storms on Tuesday during the late afternoon and evening hours.
