Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Fire destroys community center in Stafford Co.

A fire destroyed the Carl Lewis Community Center in Stafford County on Monday afternoon.
A fire destroyed the Carl Lewis Community Center in Stafford County on Monday afternoon.(Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A fire destroyed the Carl Lewis Community Center in Stafford County on Monday afternoon.

Stafford County Fire and Rescue was called to the center along Telegraph Road just after 3:30 p.m.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming through the roof of the building.

A fire destroyed the Carl Lewis Community Center in Stafford County on Monday afternoon.
A fire destroyed the Carl Lewis Community Center in Stafford County on Monday afternoon.(Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department)

It took about 20 minutes for crews to get the fire under control.

No one was at the center at the time of the fire, and no firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A fire destroyed the Carl Lewis Community Center in Stafford County on Monday afternoon.
A fire destroyed the Carl Lewis Community Center in Stafford County on Monday afternoon.(Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Three people won big in Friday night's drawing, but no one won the Mega Millions jackpot.
Three Virginians win $1 million, $10k lottery tickets in Friday night drawing
Five men injured in Richmond shooting
Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith addresses an officer-involved shooting on July 25.
Officer, suspect injured in shoot-out in Richmond alley
Outside of the UVA Medical Center emergency room
UVA Health looks at “COVID rebound” in patients who took Paxlovid
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say

Latest News

Recalled products include soft baked cookies, chewy bars, breakfast ovals and brownie bites.
Enjoy Life Natural Brands recalls products for potential presence of hard plastics
Parents raise concerns about phone-free policy in Hopewell schools
Parents raise concerns about phone-free policy in Hopewell schools
RACC, Richmond SPCA plan to take in beagles from local research breeding facility
RACC, Richmond SPCA plan to take in beagles from local research breeding facility
A.P. Hill removal plans in Richmond now under legal challenge
A.P. Hill removal plans in Richmond now under legal challenge