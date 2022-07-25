Fire destroys community center in Stafford Co.

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A fire destroyed the Carl Lewis Community Center in Stafford County on Monday afternoon.

Stafford County Fire and Rescue was called to the center along Telegraph Road just after 3:30 p.m.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming through the roof of the building.

A fire destroyed the Carl Lewis Community Center in Stafford County on Monday afternoon. (Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department)

It took about 20 minutes for crews to get the fire under control.

No one was at the center at the time of the fire, and no firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

