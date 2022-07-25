Healthcare Pros
Enjoy Life Natural Brands recalls products for potential presence of hard plastics

Recalled products include soft baked cookies, chewy bars, breakfast ovals and brownie bites.
Recalled products include soft baked cookies, chewy bars, breakfast ovals and brownie bites.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Enjoy Life Natural Brands is expanding its recall of baked goods over the potential presence of hard plastics.

This expansion comes after the company initially recalled certain baked goods on June 30. The company recalls one other product and additional best-by dates for four products listed previously.

Enjoy Life says the recall comes after the company performed an internal investigation. They say no other products are affected by this recall.

The baked goods were sold at Trader Joe’s and other grocery stores as well as online.

Recalled products include soft baked cookies, chewy bars, brownie bites and breakfast ovals with best-by dates ranging from Sept. 24 of this year to March 13, 2023.

The recall was expanded on July 20 to include a new product as well as additional best by dates.
The recall was expanded on July 20 to include a new product as well as additional best by dates.(FDA)

Anyone who bought a recalled product should not eat it and throw away any food but keep the packaging and contact Enjoy Life at 1-855-543-5335 to get more information about the recall and how to get a refund.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

