Blood donations reach critically low levels

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Blood donations are reaching critically low levels, draining the supply many hospitals already have on hand. That’s why the American Red Cross encourages Virginians to go to one of the many drives held this summer.

The Red Cross said blood shortages are common during summer, but other factors are worsening this year’s shortage.

“Both the increase in COVID cases that we’ve seen across the state is causing many people to stay at home. High temperatures - many people choose to stay indoors instead of joining us at a drive, and then we’re seeing summer vacations, which are having a real impact on people not being available to make appointments,” said Communications Director for Red Cross Virginia Jonathan McNamara.

The Red Cross says they’ve seen about a 12 to 20 percent reduction in blood donors during the summer. Governor Glenn Youngkin was out at Emerywood Donation Center Monday, giving blood and trying to encourage other Virginians to do the same.

“Please make an appointment and donate,” Youngkin stated.

According to the Red Cross, treating a trauma patient can take over 100 units of blood. Without these critical units of blood, people’s lives are at risk.

“That can, unfortunately, mean delaying elective procedures, can also cause doctors and nurses to have to make some difficult decisions,” McNamara explained.

If you’re interested in giving blood, the Red Cross says you can visit the website to see where blood drives are being held across the greater Richmond area.

