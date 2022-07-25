Altria Theater gears up for fall, holiday seasons

Healthcare Pros
The Altria Theater is gearing up for the busy fall and holiday seasons!
By Joi Bass
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Altria Theater is gearing up for the busy fall and holiday seasons!

Starting this Friday, tickets go on sale for a variety of shows:

ZZ Top

ZZ Top is making its return to the Altria Theater on Oct. 4. at 8 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m.

This comes after the band released their latest album RAW - recorded at the historic Gruene Hall in Texas as part of a new documentary about the group entitled: ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas.

Tickets go on sale July 29 at 10 a.m.

Mannheim Steamroller

As part of the 35th annual Christmas Concert tour, Mannheim Steamroller will be coming to the Altria Theater this November.

The tour will stop in Richmond on Nov. 30 at 7:30 a.m.

To purchase tickets, click here.

A Magical Cirque Christmas

During the holiday season, A Magical Cirque Christmas will make a stop in Richmond on Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

The show will feature acrobatic performances, music, and comedy.

To learn more, click here.

