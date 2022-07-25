2022 school start dates for central Va.
Published: Jul. 25, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Although it may feel like summer has just begun, the time for students to head back to the classroom is quickly approaching. Here’s when local public school divisions in your area are starting the 2022 school year.
Monday, July 25
- City of Hopewell
Monday, Aug. 8
- Buckingham County
- Cumberland County
- Brunswick County
Tuesday, Aug. 9
- Louisa County
- Prince Edward County
Wednesday, Aug. 10
- Orange County
- Amelia County
Monday, Aug. 15
- Richmond County
- Essex County
- Lunenburg County
- Caroline County
Thursday, Aug. 18
- King and Queen County
Monday, Aug. 22
- Northumberland County
- Lancaster County
- Middlesex County
- Nottoway County
- Dinwiddie County
- Powhatan County
- Goochland County
- King William County
- Chesterfield County
Monday, Aug. 29
- City of Petersburg
- Henrico County
- Richmond City
Tuesday, Sept. 6
- Greensville County
- Sussex County
- Prince George County
- Colonial Heights
- Hanover County
- New Kent County
- Charles City
