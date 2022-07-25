2022 school start dates for central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Although it may feel like summer has just begun, the time for students to head back to the classroom is quickly approaching. Here’s when local public school divisions in your area are starting the 2022 school year.

Monday, July 25

City of Hopewell

Monday, Aug. 8

Buckingham County

Cumberland County

Brunswick County

Tuesday, Aug. 9

Louisa County

Prince Edward County

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Orange County

Amelia County

Monday, Aug. 15

Richmond County

Essex County

Lunenburg County

Caroline County

Thursday, Aug. 18

King and Queen County

Monday, Aug. 22

Northumberland County

Lancaster County

Middlesex County

Nottoway County

Dinwiddie County

Powhatan County

Goochland County

King William County

Chesterfield County

Monday, Aug. 29

City of Petersburg

Henrico County

Richmond City

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Greensville County

Sussex County

Prince George County

Colonial Heights

Hanover County

New Kent County

Charles City

