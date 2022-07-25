Healthcare Pros
2022 school start dates for central Va.

Most divisions start before Labor Day.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Although it may feel like summer has just begun, the time for students to head back to the classroom is quickly approaching. Here’s when local public school divisions in your area are starting the 2022 school year.

Monday, July 25

  • City of Hopewell

Monday, Aug. 8

  • Buckingham County
  • Cumberland County
  • Brunswick County

Tuesday, Aug. 9

  • Louisa County
  • Prince Edward County

Wednesday, Aug. 10

  • Orange County
  • Amelia County

Monday, Aug. 15

  • Richmond County
  • Essex County
  • Lunenburg County
  • Caroline County

Thursday, Aug. 18

  • King and Queen County

Monday, Aug. 22

  • Northumberland County
  • Lancaster County
  • Middlesex County
  • Nottoway County
  • Dinwiddie County
  • Powhatan County
  • Goochland County
  • King William County
  • Chesterfield County

Monday, Aug. 29

  • City of Petersburg
  • Henrico County
  • Richmond City

Tuesday, Sept. 6

  • Greensville County
  • Sussex County
  • Prince George County
  • Colonial Heights
  • Hanover County
  • New Kent County
  • Charles City

