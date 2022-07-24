Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Oops! Mistake leaves road with crooked lane markings

The newly repaved and stripped Ladd Lane in Hollister, California, is causing confusion for...
The newly repaved and stripped Ladd Lane in Hollister, California, is causing confusion for drivers after its lanes were incorrectly drawn.(Source: KSBW via CNN)
By KSBW Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KSBW) - One California city may have the crookedest road in the world – at least for now – after a contractor painted a little too far outside the lines.

The newly repaved and stripped Ladd Lane in Hollister is causing confusion for drivers after the lanes were incorrectly drawn.

The city redesigned the road to add a bike lane and central circles. The goal was to add those obstructions to slow traffic and prevent people from using the street as a drag racing strip.

The lanes were supposed to be slightly curved but ended up more like zig-zags.

A massive do-over is on the way, starting Monday, to replace the odd squiggles with new lane markings done to code. There will be no added cost to taxpayers.

Copyright 2022 KSBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people won big in Friday night's drawing, but no one won the Mega Millions jackpot.
Three Virginians win $1 million, $10k lottery tickets in Friday night drawing
The lawsuit claims Dirty Dough's (bottom) cookies, decor, packaging and presentation are...
Crumbl sues rival cookie shop for ‘confusingly similar’ branding
HSUS Animal Rescue Team members and volunteers carry beagles into the organization’s care and...
Photos: 400-plus beagles removed from breeding facility in Virginia by Humane Society
Deputies say a citizen found the woman's body shortly after 7 Thursday morning.
Deputies seek to identify woman’s body found near Hanover County road
Intergalactic Tacos and RVA Community Fridges
Taco truck tosses food after someone unplugged refrigerators

Latest News

Dylan Landa, 21, is facing charges of resisting an officer, theft, two counts of contempt of...
Fugitive arrested after late night food order, police say
Although no one managed to get the correct numbers from Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing,...
Three Virginians win $1 million, $10k lottery tickets in Friday night drawing
Anyone at the protests that night can also submit their materials of what happened at the Lee...
City to donate June 2020 protest materials to Library of Virginia for public access
Richmond Animal Care and Control says they will soon need fosters for these beagles,...
RACC needs foster homes for incoming beagles