National Night Out Events in central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - National Night Out is a community-building campaign that helps maintain police relationships with the community and to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

This year’s National Night out is Tuesday, Aug. 2. Here are the police and county departments in your community hosting National Night Out events.

FBI Richmond will not be hosting their own National Night Out events, but team members will be at the following locations to support:

Speaking Spirit Ministries on 1440 E. Laburnum Ave in Henrico from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Richmond International Raceway on 600 E. Laburnum Ave in Henrico from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Ironbridge Baptist Church on 10900 Ironbridge Rd in Chesterfield.

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Green Top Sporting Goods for their annual kick-off celebration.

There will be police and fire department equipment on display, child fingerprinting, a fire safety smoke house demonstration, child safety seat installations and inspections and, possibly the best part, free food.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Green Top Sporting Goods located at 10150 Lakeridge Pkwy in Ashland.

Henrico County Police are still leaving registrations open for any neighborhoods that want to host their own National Night Out event. There are almost 50 different locations registered now. Event times range from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A full listing of participating communities can be found here.

The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its own night out from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Courthouse Green at 2938 River Road West.

Chesterfield County Parks and Rec

The Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation Department is holding multiple events for National Night Out.

Events will be held at Stonebridge Recreation Center on 230 Karl Linn Drive from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Bensley Park on 2900 Drewry’s Bluff Road from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Ettrick Park at 20621 Woodpecker Road from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

These free events will feature public safety providers, local organizations, children’s activities, music, giveaways and food.

