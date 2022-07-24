Forecast: Excessive Heat Today, Severe Storm Threat Later Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another day with dangerously hot weather as high temperatures reach the upper 90s to near 100° by Sunday afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11am until 8pm with the feel like temperature expected to reach or exceed 105°. Shower and storm chances going up this week as it turns less hot.

First Alert Weather Days for Sunday and Monday: Near triple-digit heat with heat indices 100°-105°+. Stay cool and hydrated! Monday: Scattered strong storms possible during the late afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches the region

Sunday: First Alert Weather Day: Partly to mostly sunny, very hot and humid. Highs in the upper 90s. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11am until 8pm as the heat index is likely to approach or exceed 105° at times this afternoon. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out in the late afternoon and early evening, especially NW of RVA. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: First Alert Weather Day: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms during the late afternoon and evening. A few strong storms possible with damaging wind gusts. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: Increasing to 50%)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely. The best chance during the afternoon and evening. Not as hot. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs around 90°. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

