Five men injured in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police are investigating after five men were shot Saturday night.

Police responded to the report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Broad Rock Boulevard around 11:24 p.m.

Five adult males with gunshot wounds were found outside of a structure.

Two victims were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries; two more were transported with non-life threatening injuries.

One victim was treated on scene and did not receive further treatment.

Anyone with information about this shooting investigation is asked to call Detective M. Ahnstrom at (804) 646-3913 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

