99-year-old Pittsylvania County woman assaulted during home invasion

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery and assault in the Pickaway Road area.

The Pittsylvania County 911 Center got the call just before 10:15 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Deputies say they responded to find an elderly woman with a hand wound.

Deputies say someone broke into a home, then robbed and assaulted the victim by stabbing her in the hand.

“She’s hurt, she doesn’t understand why someone would do something to her and she’s 99 years old. She doesn’t bother anyone,” said Wallace Wimbush, the victim’s son.

During the attack, the perpetrator cut the cord to her house phone, but her alert necklace is what may have saved her life.

“The call actually came in from a medic alert necklace. The victim was able to make the call herself,” said Corey Webb, Captain for the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was flown to Roanoke, where she received seven stiches in her hand. She is now back home with her family.

Wimbush hopes his mother can get over the trauma.

“You’re going to come in and mess up her entire life where she’s going to be hurt, anxiety that’s going to follow her for a lot of days,” said Wimbush.

Officials say she described the perpetrator as a Black male, approximately 6 feet tall. He is still being sought.

“Whoever you are, I hope we find you. I’m going to be out there. I’m putting money out there for reward. Whoever did this, we want to catch you,” said Wimbush.

K-9 units from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office and Danville Police helped with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at 800-791-0044. If your information leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward. You do not have to give your name and/or phone number to qualify for the cash reward of up to $5,000.

