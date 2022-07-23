Healthcare Pros
VIDEO: Beachgoers witness small plane crashing into ocean; pilot rescued

Video captures a plane crashing near a beach in California. (Source: KCAL, KCBS, Jarrett Bucknor, Twitter, @rhutch99, CNN)
By Michelle Gile
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (KCAL) - A plane crashed into the ocean in California, which was all caught on video.

The incident happened at Huntington Beach on Friday afternoon as beachgoers looked on.

According to authorities, the pilot was towing a banner in the sky before the crash. He was able to be rescued and did not sustain any life-threatening injuries.

“All of a sudden, a plane fell out of the sky and into the ocean,” witness Abby Crimmins said.

The single-engine plane crashed very close to a group of lifeguards taking part in the California Surf Lifesaving Junior Guards Championship, with several running into the waves to help the pilot.

“It appeared he was sitting on top of the plane, and they were able to get him out,” witness Jacquelyn Maas said.

Once on shore, the pilot was seen with a neck brace in the back of a lifeguard truck.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane was registered out of Florida to an aerial media company.

“When you hear of an incident like this taking place, it’s always a little scary. But fortunately, there were no injuries, at least no serious injuries. And I think this was the best kind of outcome you could expect,” said Jennifer Carey, a Huntington Beach spokesperson.

Officials said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

