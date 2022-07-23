Healthcare Pros
Three Virginians win $1 million, $10k lottery tickets in Friday night drawing

Three people won big in Friday night's drawing, but no one won the Mega Millions jackpot.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Although no one managed to get the correct numbers from Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, three lucky Virginians still won big.

According to Virginia Lottery, a resident in Chesapeake bought a ticket online, missing only the Mega Ball number and winning one million dollars.

The second winner bought their ticket at the 7-eleven on Iron Bridge Road in North Chesterfield and got $10,000 richer.

The other $10,000 prize winner was out of Bowling Green.

The Mega Millions jackpot rolls over once again to $790 million. The next drawing is Tuesday at 11 p.m. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350 according to Virginia Lottery.

