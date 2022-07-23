Saturday Forecast: Very hot and humid

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures will be in the upper 90s this weekend with heat indices above 100!

First Alert Weather Days Saturday & Sunday: Near triple-digit heat with heat indices above 100°+. Stay cool and hydrated! Monday: Few strong storms possible during the afternoon and evening

Saturday: First Alert Weather Day: Mostly to partly sunny, very hot and humid. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat indices: 100°+. Spotty storm possible in the evening NW of RIC. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: First Alert Weather Day: Partly sunny, very hot and humid. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the upper 90s. Heat indices: 100+ (PM Rain Chance: 10%)

Monday: First Alert Weather Day: Partly to mostly cloudy, hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. A few strong storms possible with damaging wind gusts. Lows in the mid-70s, highs in the upper 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 50%)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid-70s, highs near 90. (PM Rain Chance: 50%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with few showers and storms. Lows in the mid-70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.