Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Saturday Forecast: Very hot and humid

First Alert Weather Days Saturday and Sunday due to heat and humidity, Monday for a few strong storms possible
By Megan Wise
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures will be in the upper 90s this weekend with heat indices above 100!

First Alert Weather Days Saturday & Sunday: Near triple-digit heat with heat indices above 100°+. Stay cool and hydrated! Monday: Few strong storms possible during the afternoon and evening

Saturday: First Alert Weather Day: Mostly to partly sunny, very hot and humid. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat indices: 100°+. Spotty storm possible in the evening NW of RIC. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: First Alert Weather Day: Partly sunny, very hot and humid. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the upper 90s. Heat indices: 100+ (PM Rain Chance: 10%)

Monday: First Alert Weather Day: Partly to mostly cloudy, hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. A few strong storms possible with damaging wind gusts. Lows in the mid-70s, highs in the upper 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 50%)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid-70s, highs near 90. (PM Rain Chance: 50%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with few showers and storms. Lows in the mid-70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

HSUS Animal Rescue Team members and volunteers carry beagles into the organization’s care and...
Photos: 400-plus beagles removed from breeding facility in Virginia by Humane Society
Henrico police said multiple children and one adult were taken to the hospital after a daycare...
Daycare bus ends up in Henrico ravine, multiple children taken to hospital
Deputies say a citizen found the woman's body shortly after 7 Thursday morning.
Deputies discover woman’s body near Hanover County road
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police search for suspect involved in Richmond store homicide
A Florida dad is named a person of interest after his daughters were stabbed and his 4-year-old...
Injured 12-year-old girl walks nearly a mile for help after sister stabbed to death, police say

Latest News

Forecast: Very hot and humid this weekend
Forecast: Very hot and humid this weekend
Temperatures near triple digits each afternoon
First Alert Weather Days: Excessive heat expected into the weekend
Friday Forecast: Hot again but a decent humidity drop midday/afternoon
Friday Forecast: Hot again but a decent humidity drop midday/afternoon