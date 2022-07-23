Healthcare Pros
RACC taking in beagles from local research breeding facility

Right now, RACC is looking to make some space in their shelter and to find fosters for beagles...
Right now, RACC is looking to make some space in their shelter and to find fosters for beagles coming to Richmond.(WNEM)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control will soon be helping The Humane Society find forever homes for 4,000 beagles from a local research breeding facility.

RACC says they will soon need fosters for these beagles, specifically a home for a mom and a litter. Fosters can email Robin.young@rva.gov.

The center, at this time, cannot share when the dogs will be arriving or what facility they are coming from. In the meantime, they need space and are asking for people to adopt pets currently in the shelter.

On Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24, the center has reduced its adoption fee to $50 to make some space for these pups.

Adoption-eligible pups can be found here. Visit the shelter on 1600 Chamberlayne Avenue.

