Mega Millions jackpot sits at $660 million ahead of Friday night’s drawing

The sign outside the Styles Bi-Rite convenience store on Hull St.
The sign outside the Styles Bi-Rite convenience store on Hull St.(wwbt)
By John Hood
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - As many made their way home from work Friday night, they stopped at convenience stores to punch in their lucky numbers for a shot at $660 million.

According to Mega Millions if won, this would be the third highest jackpot ever.

The excitement was high at Styles Bi-Rite Convenience Store in Chesterfield on Friday evening, as many people picked up their numbers.

“We’re getting ready to go in here and win 660 million dollars,” Nancy Brewer said. “That’s right we’re coming in hot, coming in hot.”

Many were sweating trying to figure out what numbers to pick while others said they were just sticking with their gut.

Bill Miller said he plays twice a week with the same numbers but never seems to win.

“It’s not very good,” Miller said.

Others in the store said they were feeling extra lucky on Friday.

“It’s my birthday,” Keith Washington said. “That’s why we’re hearing I have a feeling it’s got to be today. It’s got to be today.”

Washington said for him the key is sticking with his lucky numbers like birthdays and anniversaries.

He said if he wins Friday night he already knows what he is going to do with all the money.

“We were just talking about that, we’d probably do a lot for the community, give some to our children, and go away for about three weeks and let nobody know where we’re at,” Washington said. “Just for three weeks.”

Brewer also said if she won she would leave Chesterfield County too and likely would never come back.

Check the winning numbers HERE after 11 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

