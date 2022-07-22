Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

‘We all take care of each other’: Support, donations pour in to help Tappahannock rebuild from fire

Since the large blaze on July 15, thousands of dollars has been raised to help victims
Rubble and debris remain along Prince Street where massive flames tore through several...
Rubble and debris remain along Prince Street where massive flames tore through several businesses and homes last Friday.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. (WWBT) - One week after a large blaze tore through nearly an entire block of businesses and home along Prince Street in Tappahannock, community members and organizations are making it their mission to give back to those who lost it all.

Last Friday, nine different fire departments battled the flames that tore through several buildings, including an art gallery, real estate office, beauty parlor, and cafe.

The fire happened July 15, 2022.
The fire happened July 15, 2022.(Photo by Colley Bell of St Margaret’s School)

One week after the fire, Tappahannock Main Street held a donation drive to collect clothing, cleaning supplies, kitchenware, and toiletries to help families get back on their feet after the devastating fire.

“As you can imagine, they lost everything and so we need to help them start from the very beginning,” said John Harvey, president of Tappahannock Main Street.

Inside an office along Prince Street, Harvey was stacking donations on a bookcase near supplies families were able to purchase with help from contributions made by the Lions Club of Tappahannock.

After the flames emerged, Harvey said the outpouring of support was immediate to help the firefighters, residents and business owners. On the same day, the Tappahannock Main Street Association started a GoFundMe page to support the fire victims based on their needs.

Rubble and debris is what's left along Prince Street after a massive fire tore through Prince...
Rubble and debris is what's left along Prince Street after a massive fire tore through Prince Street last Friday.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

Harvey said this includes hotel accommodations, housing and meals for those who lost their homes.

“We are helping them get their permanent homes, which they’ll have in the next 30 days,” Harvey said. “We’ve also got a meal train going around.”

This also includes a helping hand for employees and business owners.

“To help pay for deductibles, help get some of the furnishings back to them,” Harvey said.

Residents are also finding other ways to fundraise for Tappahannock Main Street’s mission to give back.

With help from several bakeries and businesses, Andea Beazley set up a bake sale and raffle under a tent in front of the scene of the fire to benefit the fire victims.

A bake sale and raffle was held in Tappahannock Friday to benefit the fire victims.
A bake sale and raffle was held in Tappahannock Friday to benefit the fire victims.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

Within hours of starting their event, Beazley raised more than $600, which will go Tappahannock Main Street.

For this Tappahannock resident, this team effort hits home as she gives back to a town close to her heart.

“My father and my husband’s parents both worked at Martin Sale Furniture when we were children,” Beazley said. “It sets a good example for the children of our community that as a community, we’re a family.”

A bake sale and raffle is benefiting fire victims in Tappahannock.
A bake sale and raffle is benefiting fire victims in Tappahannock.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

A helping hand Harvey said is humbling to see as organizations outside the Tappahannock area pitch in to help this small town rise from the ashes.

“We all take care of each other,” Harvey said.

So far, the GoFundMe page has raised more than $35,000 towards their $50,000 goal. If you would like to make a donation towards this page, click here. Harvey also said the association opened up a fire relief fund through United Bank. Through this option, Harvey said people can make contributions through this relief fund at any brank of Unit

Harvey also said people can drop off other donations to the Tappahannock Main Street office located at 315 Duke St. For a full list of needed donations, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Henrico police said multiple children and one adult were taken to the hospital after a daycare...
Daycare bus ends up in Henrico ravine, multiple children taken to hospital
Deputies say a citizen found the woman's body shortly after 7 Thursday morning.
Deputies discover woman’s body near Hanover County road
The driver of the 2007 Nissan Sentra died on the scene after another driver struck her car...
Police identify woman killed in Hanover crash
Jumping worms have been spotted in Chesterfield according to the Virginia Cooperative Extension.
‘It freaks me out every single time’: Invasive jumping worms spotted in Chesterfield
52-year-old Michael Hardy faces about a dozen other charges including 4 counts of possession of...
Court hearing reveals guns, drugs and explosives found inside Henrico home

Latest News

Richmond sees more visitors than ever before despite challenges with inflation.
Sports tournaments pushing RVA’s tourism to record-breaking levels
Outreach teams from Daily Planet Health Services are equipped with coolers, icepacks and cold...
Richmond organizations helping homeless through dangerous heat
The Richmond skyline always makes for a great scene to photograph.
Say Cheese! Here are the 12 best places to take photos in RVA
VDH expects the vaccine to be available by the middle of August.
Virginia to receive 20,800 doses of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine