Vice President Kamala Harris coming to Richmond to discuss reproductive rights with lawmakers

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks before President Joe Biden signs an executive order in the...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks before President Joe Biden signs an executive order in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Washington. Harris met with faith leaders on June 6 and said a Louisiana bill banning abortion even in cases of rape and incest illustrates "a clear and imminent threat" to women's rights. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Richmond this weekend.

On Saturday, she’s meeting with state leaders and lawmakers to talk about the fight to protect reproductive rights.

There will be a roundtable discussion.

Additional details have yet to be released.

