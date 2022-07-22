Vice President Kamala Harris coming to Richmond to discuss reproductive rights with lawmakers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Richmond this weekend.

On Saturday, she’s meeting with state leaders and lawmakers to talk about the fight to protect reproductive rights.

There will be a roundtable discussion.

Additional details have yet to be released.

