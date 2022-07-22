Vice President Kamala Harris coming to Richmond to discuss reproductive rights with lawmakers
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Richmond this weekend.
On Saturday, she’s meeting with state leaders and lawmakers to talk about the fight to protect reproductive rights.
There will be a roundtable discussion.
Additional details have yet to be released.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.