VDH: Virginia has been allocated over 20,000 doses of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health has been given 20,800 doses of a new COVID-19 vaccine next month.

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the two-dose Novavax COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

The health department expects the vaccine to be available by the middle of August.

At this time, the Novavax vaccine is not available as a booster or third dose for immunocompromised persons.

