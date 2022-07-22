VDH: Virginia has been allocated over 20,000 doses of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
VDH expects the vaccine to be available by middle of August.
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health has been given 20,800 doses of a new COVID-19 vaccine next month.
This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the two-dose Novavax COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.
The health department expects the vaccine to be available by the middle of August.
At this time, the Novavax vaccine is not available as a booster or third dose for immunocompromised persons.
