Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Taco truck tosses food after someone unplugged refrigerators

By Emily Yinger
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond taco truck and community pantry getting back on their feet after they had to toss a bunch of food because someone unplugged their refrigerators.

Intergalactic Tacos and RVA Community Fridges said this isn’t the first time they’ve had people mess around with their equipment. They’ve had some extension cord thefts in the past, but nothing like this.

Intergalactic Tacos owner Brian Graff said his workers came in on Thursday morning to find the fridges unplugged in the space they share with RVA Community Fridges. Several hundred dollars of food had to be tossed out.

They also had to shut down for several hours to regroup. The community fridge being unplugged prevented people in need from getting free meals and cold beverages.

“Especially right now with food costs being what it is and inflation and everything like that ... you know taking a hit on the chain yesterday of losing all the food we had prepped,” Graff explained.

The community rallied together to donate money to help both the taco truck and community fridge.

“We were able to recoup, you know, at least the cost of the food there that was lost. I was able to get some tip money into the hands of people who lost that shift and stuff like that,” Graff said.

Intergalactic Tacos caught the person who unplugged the refrigerators on one of their security cameras but they don’t plan on turning it in to police. Graff said that despite the situation, he still hopes for the best for the person who did this.

”Get a Gatorade, get a cold water, maybe a meal, and you know cool off and have a better day tomorrow,” said Graff.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Henrico police said multiple children and one adult were taken to the hospital after a daycare...
Daycare bus ends up in Henrico ravine, multiple children taken to hospital
Deputies say a citizen found the woman's body shortly after 7 Thursday morning.
Deputies discover woman’s body near Hanover County road
The driver of the 2007 Nissan Sentra died on the scene after another driver struck her car...
Police identify woman killed in Hanover crash
Jumping worms have been spotted in Chesterfield according to the Virginia Cooperative Extension.
‘It freaks me out every single time’: Invasive jumping worms spotted in Chesterfield
52-year-old Michael Hardy faces about a dozen other charges including 4 counts of possession of...
Court hearing reveals guns, drugs and explosives found inside Henrico home

Latest News

Richmond sees more visitors than ever before despite challenges with inflation.
Sports tournaments pushing RVA’s tourism to record-breaking levels
Rubble and debris remain along Prince Street where massive flames tore through several...
‘We all take care of each other’: Support, donations pour in to help Tappahannock rebuild from fire
Outreach teams from Daily Planet Health Services are equipped with coolers, icepacks and cold...
Richmond organizations helping homeless through dangerous heat
The Richmond skyline always makes for a great scene to photograph.
Say Cheese! Here are the 12 best places to take photos in RVA