Taco truck tosses food after someone unplugged refrigerators

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond taco truck and community pantry getting back on their feet after they had to toss a bunch of food because someone unplugged their refrigerators.

Intergalactic Tacos and RVA Community Fridges said this isn’t the first time they’ve had people mess around with their equipment. They’ve had some extension cord thefts in the past, but nothing like this.

Intergalactic Tacos owner Brian Graff said his workers came in on Thursday morning to find the fridges unplugged in the space they share with RVA Community Fridges. Several hundred dollars of food had to be tossed out.

They also had to shut down for several hours to regroup. The community fridge being unplugged prevented people in need from getting free meals and cold beverages.

“Especially right now with food costs being what it is and inflation and everything like that ... you know taking a hit on the chain yesterday of losing all the food we had prepped,” Graff explained.

The community rallied together to donate money to help both the taco truck and community fridge.

“We were able to recoup, you know, at least the cost of the food there that was lost. I was able to get some tip money into the hands of people who lost that shift and stuff like that,” Graff said.

Intergalactic Tacos caught the person who unplugged the refrigerators on one of their security cameras but they don’t plan on turning it in to police. Graff said that despite the situation, he still hopes for the best for the person who did this.

”Get a Gatorade, get a cold water, maybe a meal, and you know cool off and have a better day tomorrow,” said Graff.

