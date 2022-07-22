Police search for suspect involved in Richmond store homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting and stabbing at a convenience store that left one man dead, and two others injured.

Officers were called shortly after 8:30 p.m. to the James Food Store along Broad Rock Boulevard on July 11.

When police arrived, they found Taron Irby, 29, of Richmond inside the store with stab wounds. Irby was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other men were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

One of them suffered life-threatening injuries, and the other had non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

