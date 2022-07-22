Healthcare Pros
News to Know for July 22: Daycare bus crash; Jan. 6 hearing; Broad Street bus lane project

Henrico police said multiple children and one adult were taken to the hospital after a daycare bus crashed.
Henrico police said multiple children and one adult were taken to the hospital after a daycare bus crashed.(WWBT)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jul. 22, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Friday:

Good Samaritan Helps Out

A man jumped into action to help pull nine kids from their daycare bus after it crashed into a ravine.

The crash happened off Richmond-Henrico Turnpike at Pulaski Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

The children and one adult were rescued from the bus. Some did have minor injuries.

All of them were taken to VCU Medical Center as a precaution.

Police do not believe speed or alcohol was a factor in this crash and no charges have been filed.

What Was FMR. President Trump Doing During Jan. 6 Attack?

The Jan. 6 committee held another hearing detailing what was going on with Former President Trump during the attack on the capitol.

Last night’s hearing featured several new witnesses - with the panel presenting evidence showing Trump’s failure to act during the riot.

The committee - weaved a narrative that Trump’s lack of action represents a dereliction of duty as president and that he broke his oath of office.

The nation is now watching to see if the Department of Justice will raise any charges against the former president.

Woman’s body Found Near Hanover Road

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office made the grisly discovery Wednesday morning at the intersection of Winns Church and Greenwood Road.

A citizen spotted the body and called authorities.

So far the body has not been identified, and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

VP Is Coming To Richmond

Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Richmond Saturday.

She is set to meet with state leaders and lawmakers to talk about the fight to protect reproductive rights.

There will be a roundtable discussion.

Additional details have yet to be released.

Red Bus Lanes Project Wraps Up Friday!

Crews started the Broad Street project back in the spring, and it’s set to be finished a month ahead of schedule.

The project started with the repaving of Broad Street, which wrapped up 33 days early.

Then last month, crews began painting the bus-only lanes red to make them more visible to drivers and pedestrians.

The red lanes stretch from Interstate 195 all the way to 1st Street.

Overall, the project is expected to cost $2 million and is being funded through a Department of Rail and Public Transit grant.

All that’s left to paint is “bus only” markings on top of the red paint - that’s set to happen in August.

Hot & Humidity Drops

Be ready for another hot day but today features a decent drop in humidity this afternoon!

Today will be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT.

