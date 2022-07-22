Healthcare Pros
Man dies from injuries suffered in Route 1 crash

Police said that an investigation into the crash from July 17 was ongoing.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Jul. 22, 2022
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A 61-year-old man died from his injuries on Wednesday after a single-vehicle crash last weekend.

The Chesterfield County Police Department says a 61-year-old man was traveling south on Route 1 around 4 a.m. Sunday, July 17 when his vehicle struck a signal pole at the intersection of Route 1 and Dwight Avenue.

Police said in a news release on Friday that an investigation into the crash was ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

