Man dies from injuries suffered in Route 1 crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A 61-year-old man died from his injuries on Wednesday after a single-vehicle crash last weekend.

The Chesterfield County Police Department says a 61-year-old man was traveling south on Route 1 around 4 a.m. Sunday, July 17 when his vehicle struck a signal pole at the intersection of Route 1 and Dwight Avenue.

Police said in a news release on Friday that an investigation into the crash was ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

