Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

JMU brings technology to campus for the visually impaired

Microsoft Soundscapes is a free app for all users.
Microsoft Soundscapes is a free app for all users.(whsv)
By Noah Harrison
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:08 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University hosted a group of high school students this week to try out a new navigation app, with hopes of figuring out whether or not college is a good fit for them.

JMU, Central Region Nordic Alliance (CRNA), Microsoft Soundscape, and Virginia Department for the Blind and Visually Impaired (VDBVI) came together to give the students a taste of college life. They slept in the residence halls, ate in the dining halls and most importantly, learned to navigate a larger space with new technology.

Microsoft Soundscape is a GPS app that uses a series of ticks and bells to track every step and give directions.

“We can create points literally anywhere in the world, and if they keep the tinker bell in sight, they will reach that point,” said Russ Myer, Executive Director for CNRA.

Those involved hope this fresh technology will make higher education more accessible and more appealing to students who are visually impaired or blind.

“The overall point of us partnering with James Madison University is to help [the students] understand all the opportunities the university can provide when they are making choices about what they want to do post-high school,” said Pam Cato with VDBVI.

She says the program also enhances the student’s sense of independence.

Tish Harris, a JMU alum, adds the program is all about empowering the students.

JMU is the first institution in Virginia to have Soundscape on campus. This emphasizes the university’s vision to create an inclusive community.

“The first thing you’ll find at JMU is the desire to create opportunities for all students to be successful... and create an experience that will allow those students to feel confident about their college experience,” Arthur Dean, Vice President for Diversity and Equity said. “We’ll always embrace something new, and we’re always looking for ways to serve students better.”

Jaquon Evans, a program mentor, says this app could be useful to everyone.

“This is definitely something that is the future. It definitely helps people who are visually impaired and have disabilities but even people who don’t have disabilities, who are fresh to an environment or don’t have a good sense of direction,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico police said multiple children and one adult were taken to the hospital after a daycare...
Daycare bus ends up in Henrico ravine, multiple children taken to hospital
Deputies say a citizen found the woman's body shortly after 7 Thursday morning.
Deputies discover woman’s body near Hanover County road
The driver of the 2007 Nissan Sentra died on the scene after another driver struck her car...
Police identify woman killed in Hanover crash
Jumping worms have been spotted in Chesterfield according to the Virginia Cooperative Extension.
‘It freaks me out every single time’: Invasive jumping worms spotted in Chesterfield
52-year-old Michael Hardy faces about a dozen other charges including 4 counts of possession of...
Court hearing reveals guns, drugs and explosives found inside Henrico home

Latest News

Henrico police said multiple children and one adult were taken to the hospital after a daycare...
News to Know for July 22: Daycare bus crash; Jan. 6 hearing; Broad Street bus lane project
Vice President Harris coming to RVA Saturday
Vice President Harris coming to RVA Saturday
Broad Street bus lane project wraps up Friday
Broad Street bus lane project wraps up Friday
Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump's inaction during attack on capitol
Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump's inaction during attack on Capitol