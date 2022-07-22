Healthcare Pros
Friday Forecast: Hot again but a decent humidity drop midday/afternoon

First Alert Weather Days this weekend for heat/humidity
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Be ready for another hot day but today features a decent drop in humidity this afternoong. The Big heat/humidity is back again tomorrow. The hottest/most humid days will be Saturday and Sunday, which we have as First Alert Weather Days.

First Alert Weather Days Saturday & Sunday: Near triple digit heat with heat indices above 100°+. Stay cool and hydrated!

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny, hot with a midday drop in humidity that will help make it feel a little more comfortable. Highs in the mid 90s.

Saturday: First Alert Weather Day: Mostly sunny. Very hot and humid. Lows in the mid 70s, highs near 100. Isolated storm possible (rain chance: 10%)

Sunday: First Alert Weather Day: Partly sunny and very hot. Lows in the mid and upper 70s, highs near 100.

Monday: Partly sunny and hot with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the upper 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny and hot with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 70s, high around 90 (PM Rain Chance: 50%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

