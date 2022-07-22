First Alert Weather Days: Excessive heat expected into the weekend
Temperatures will be near 100° with heat indices above 105°+ possible Saturday and Sunday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Weather Days for very hot and humid conditions expected.
Temperatures heading into the weekend will be our hottest temperatures yet this summer. We will be near 100° both Saturday and Sunday. Factor in the humidity, it will feel even hotter with heat indices 100°+.
We are not expecting record breaking temperatures during this stretch of dangerous heat. Saturday’s record is 103° set back in 1952 and Sunday’s record is 105° set back in 2010. Regardless of setting a record or not, these temperatures will be very hot. If you do have outdoor plans please be sure to stay cool, hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade. Don’t forget about your pets and also your children during these hot days ahead.
A few tips as well to recognize the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke are below:
Stay safe! We will keep you updated on this heat as we head into the weekend!
