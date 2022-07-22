Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Days: Excessive heat expected into the weekend

Temperatures will be near 100° with heat indices above 105°+ possible Saturday and Sunday
By Megan Wise and Andrew Freiden
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Weather Days for very hot and humid conditions expected.

Temperatures heading into the weekend will be our hottest temperatures yet this summer. We will be near 100° both Saturday and Sunday. Factor in the humidity, it will feel even hotter with heat indices 100°+.

First Alert Weather Days for heat indices near 105°+
First Alert Weather Days for heat indices near 105°+(NBC12)

We are not expecting record breaking temperatures during this stretch of dangerous heat. Saturday’s record is 103° set back in 1952 and Sunday’s record is 105° set back in 2010. Regardless of setting a record or not, these temperatures will be very hot. If you do have outdoor plans please be sure to stay cool, hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade. Don’t forget about your pets and also your children during these hot days ahead.

A few tips as well to recognize the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke are below:

Know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke.(NBC12)

Stay safe! We will keep you updated on this heat as we head into the weekend!

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Henrico police said multiple children and one adult were taken to the hospital after a daycare...
Daycare bus ends up in Henrico ravine, multiple children taken to hospital
Deputies say a citizen found the woman's body shortly after 7 Thursday morning.
Deputies discover woman’s body near Hanover County road
The driver of the 2007 Nissan Sentra died on the scene after another driver struck her car...
Police identify woman killed in Hanover crash
Jumping worms have been spotted in Chesterfield according to the Virginia Cooperative Extension.
‘It freaks me out every single time’: Invasive jumping worms spotted in Chesterfield
52-year-old Michael Hardy faces about a dozen other charges including 4 counts of possession of...
Court hearing reveals guns, drugs and explosives found inside Henrico home

Latest News

First Alert Weather Days: Excessive heat expected into the weekend
First Alert Weather Days: Excessive heat expected into the weekend
Friday Forecast: Hot again but a decent humidity drop midday/afternoon
Forecast: Very hot and humid into the weekend
First Alert Weather Days: Excessive heat expected into the weekend
First Alert Weather Days: Excessive heat expected into the weekend