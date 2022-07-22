Firefighter taken to hospital for heat-related injury battling house fire caused by lightning
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield firefighter is recovering after being taken to the hospital for a heat-related injury following a house fire.
Crews were called to the 2300 block of Mount Blanco Road around 4:40 p.m. on July 21 for a house fire.
Officials said there was fire damage throughout the roof after lightning hit the home.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat-related injuries and is expected to be OK.
Two adults were displaced.
The fire was marked under control by 6 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.