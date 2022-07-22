Firefighter taken to hospital for heat-related injury battling house fire caused by lightning

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield firefighter is recovering after being taken to the hospital for a heat-related injury following a house fire.

Crews were called to the 2300 block of Mount Blanco Road around 4:40 p.m. on July 21 for a house fire.

Officials said there was fire damage throughout the roof after lightning hit the home.

FINAL UPDATE: 2300 block of Mount Blanco Rd fire. Caused by a lightning strike. Fire damage throughout roof structure. 2 adults displaced. 1 firefighter transported to local hospital for minor, non life threatening heat related injuries.@NBC12 @8NEWS @RTDNEWS @CBS6 — Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services (@CFEMSPIO) July 22, 2022

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat-related injuries and is expected to be OK.

Two adults were displaced.

The fire was marked under control by 6 p.m.

