Firefighter taken to hospital for heat-related injury battling house fire caused by lightning

Fire truck lights.
Fire truck lights.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield firefighter is recovering after being taken to the hospital for a heat-related injury following a house fire.

Crews were called to the 2300 block of Mount Blanco Road around 4:40 p.m. on July 21 for a house fire.

Officials said there was fire damage throughout the roof after lightning hit the home.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat-related injuries and is expected to be OK.

Two adults were displaced.

The fire was marked under control by 6 p.m.

