88 animals seized from 2 homes in Poquoson

POQUOSON, Va. (WWBT) - Animal Welfare officers in Newport News seized dozens of animals from two homes Wednesday.

WVEC reports that the animals taken include 71 dogs, 10 cats, six hamsters, and one guinea pig.

Animal Control got a call from a concerned citizen about animals living in unsanitary conditions and lacking veterinary care. They quickly learned many of the animals have medical issues.

According to WVEC, the owners did not surrender the animals, which means they are not up for adoption.

City leaders said all the animals are getting medical care from staff at the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter,

Charges against the owners are pending.

