Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

‘We’ll help’: JJ Watt offers to cover fan’s funeral expenses for grandfather

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he is helping another person pay for funeral...
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he is helping another person pay for funeral expenses.(Rick Scuteri/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is showing his generosity by paying for another funeral.

A fan tweeted she was selling a pair of Watt-branded sneakers and a jersey to help her pay for her grandfather’s funeral.

Watt quickly responded to the Twitter user, saying she should keep the shoes and jersey as “we’ll help with the funeral.”

This generosity would mark the third time since 2018 the NFL star has covered the cost of funeral expenses for others.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of the 2007 Nissan Sentra died on the scene after another driver struck her car...
Police identify woman killed in Hanover crash
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
52-year-old Michael Hardy faces about a dozen other charges including 4 counts of possession of...
Court hearing reveals guns, drugs and explosives found inside Henrico home
Deputies say a citizen found the woman's body shortly after 7 Thursday morning.
Deputies discover woman’s body near Hanover County road
The invasive worms have been found in Chesterfield County.
Invasive jumping worms spotted in Chesterfield

Latest News

Henrico police said multiple children and one adult were taken to the hospital after a daycare...
Daycare bus ends up in Henrico ravine, multiple children taken to hospital
Home sales plummet as prices surge in Virginia
Homes sales in Virginia see sharpest decline since the pandemic
As thunderstorms moved through the area near Georgia's Fort Gordon, 10 soldiers suffered...
Reservist killed by lightning at Ga. base identified
The gas station owner told WFSB that Monday’s heavy rains were likely to blame, saying that the...
Drivers filled tanks with water instead of gas at Phillips 66 in Connecticut
Biden's COVID tweet video
Capitol Hill reacts to President Biden’s COVID-19 announcement