Wednesday Forecast: Heat Wave brings upper 90s through Monday

First Alert Weather Days for extreme heat today, plus the weekend.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:04 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Be ready for very hot weather for the next five days with high temperatures in the mid/upper 90s near 100°. The hottest/most humid days are today, Saturday and Sunday, which we have as First Alert Weather Days.

First Alert Weather Days Thursday, Saturday & Sunday: Near triple digit heat with heat indices above 100°+. Stay cool and hydrated!

Thursday: First Alert Weather Day: Mostly to partly sunny, breezy, very hot and humid with a few showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening. An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out with gusty winds. Highs in the mid and upper 90s. Heat index 100°+. (PM Rain Chance: 30%) Heat Advisory in effect for most of central VA 11am-8pm for heat index values 105-109°. Excessive Heat Warning for our far eastern counties and SE VA 11am-8pm for up to 110° heat indices.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and slightly less humid. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

Saturday: First Alert Weather Day: Mostly sunny. Very hot and humid. Lows in the mid 70s, high around 100

Sunday: First Alert Weather Day: Partly sunny and very hot. Lows in the mid and upper 70s, highs around 100.

Monday: Partly sunny and hot with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the upper 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny and hot with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

First Alert Weather Days: Excessive heat Thursday and this weekend
