WATCH: First group of beagles removed from animal facility on way to adoption

Federal officials have accused Envigo RMS, which runs the facility, of a series of animal...
Federal officials have accused Envigo RMS, which runs the facility, of a series of animal welfare violations.
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MARYLAND (WDBJ/USHS Release) - The first group of beagles is arriving in Maryland Thursday, on the way to being adopted after being removed from an animal testing facility.

4,000 beagles were removed from Envigo in Cumberland, Virginia.

The Humane Society of the United States says more than 100 beagles, including puppies bred for animal experimentation at the Envigo facility, are arriving Thursday evening at the unidentified Maryland facility for care before being released for adoption.

At least some of the dogs are expected to be released eventually for adoption in southwest Virginia, including at the Lynchburg Humane Society.

The approximately 4,000 dogs were removed from Envigo’s Cumberland facility as part of a court-approved transfer plan submitted by the Department of Justice and Envigo, with the agreement of the Humane Society of the United States.

The transfer plan came as a result of a lawsuit filed against Envigo by the Department of Justice in May, alleging Animal Welfare Act violations at the facility. Federal inspections have resulted in dozens of violations, according to the Humane Society, including findings that some dogs had been “euthanized” without first receiving anesthesia, dogs had received inadequate veterinary care and insufficient food, and dogs were living in unsanitary conditions.

