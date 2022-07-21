VDOT: I-95 bridge rehabilitation project to impact Chesterfield traffic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is implementing alternating traffic patterns and lane closures on I-95 near Route 288 in Chesterfield.

VDOT said these changes are set to take place starting at 8 p.m. Thursday night through 6 a.m. July 25.

On I-95 south, lanes will shift to the right, and drivers are expected to follow the solid guiding lines to stay in their respective travel lanes until further notice. Drivers can also expect alternating lane reductions from 9 p.m. Friday night to 6 a.m. July 25.

VDOT said on I-95 north, drivers can expect left lane closures from July 23-24.

During the closure, drivers should use these detours:

· Eastbound Reymet Rd. (Rt. 608) – Take Route 1/301 north to Willis Rd. (Rt. 613) east to Coach Rd. (Rt. 614) south back to Reymet Rd.

· Westbound Reymet Rd. (Rt. 608) – Take Coach Rd. (Rt. 614) north to Willis Rd. (Rt. 613) west to Route 1/301 south back to Reymet Rd.

These closures and lane shifts are a part of an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project on I-95 expected to be completed in fall 2022.

