Stoney visits New York City to discuss city’s bond rating

Stoney says the higher the credit rating, the cheaper the interest rate for money the city has...
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s mayor is in New York City - making the case for a good bond rating.

Levar Stoney and city financial advisors are meeting with Moody’s Investors Service, Standard & Poor’s, Fitch bond rating agencies.

The city has enjoyed AA+ and AA ratings in the past.

Stoney says the higher the credit rating, the cheaper the interest rate for money the city has to borrow for capital improvement projects.

“We’ve done everything we can to strengthen our financial management and I think you can tell how healthy and what direction your city is going by a good grade from the credit rating agency,” Stoney said.

The city is embarking on a number of new construction projects, and City Hall says maintaining the current rating will result in more than $5 million in savings over the next 15 years.

