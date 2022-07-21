Healthcare Pros
Splash parks provide a free way for families to cool off

The West End Mom helps with a list of plays to cool off with the kids
There are several splash pads and spray grounds in Central Virginia for families to enjoy.
There are several splash pads and spray grounds in Central Virginia for families to enjoy.(Photo by West End Mom)
By Sarah Bloom
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With blistering temperatures, you may be looking for quick ways to cool off.

There are all sorts of free splash parks around Richmond, and we’re teaming up with the West End Mom for a list of the best ones, plus some secrets to expand the fun.

There are four splash parks in Henrico - open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. We’re getting some insider tips about the best-kept secrets from each park.

Castle Point

Castle Point, next to Hungary Creek Middle School, is the only sprayground fenced in with a gate.

“And I also really love the layout of this park,” said Megan Ariail, The West End Mom blogger. “You have the splash park right next to the playground, the picnic shelter and the bathroom, which makes it really easy for families to go from each one. I also want to shout out the Splash Park’s playground because it has ADA flooring and it also has ramps which are really easy for kids to run up and down.”

Eastern Henrico Rec Center

Ariail says the Eastern Henrico Rec Center has easy access to getting kids from the parking lot to the park and bathroom - and has the coolest water features.

“And the other bonus is that you can do two free activities in one if you’re at Eastern Henrico Rec Center, because it’s across the street from Fairfield Area Library,” said Ariail. “So you can visit one of their story times for free, enjoy a book and activities with your kids, and then head over to the splash park to cool down and have a picnic.”

Short Pump Park

Short Pump is one of the better know parks.

“You can check out their pollinator garden. They have a little free library. They also have a dog park, which is a lot of entertainment for little kids,” said Ariail. “And they have a wonderful playground - one for kids, five and under, one for the big kids and a huge picnic shelter. Everything is compact right together, so you can enjoy all of the activities in one outing.”

Twin Hickory Park

Ariail says to bring your sand toys for the volleyball court at Twin Hickory Park. It’s also within walking distance to the library.

There’s also a splash pad at Stony Point. The free spray ground is especially helpful for families with kids of different ages. Because there’s also a turf playing field with Connect Four and lounge chairs. Not to mention shopping.

Check out more details HERE on The West End Mom’s blog on all of the splash pads in the area!

