Richmond firefighters try to beat the heat while training in sweltering conditions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Fire Department recruits are showing off they’ve got what it takes even in a heat wave.

“No days off because we have to acclimate our bodies to the heat,” said Lt. Adam McCain, Richmond Fire Department.

On Thursday, 28 men and women spent the day training outside a facility by the airport. They raced each other to put on their full gear while also learning the ins and outs of the job.

“No matter what, we have to respond in heat and excessive heat temperatures of 90 plus degrees. So our belief is the only way you can get acclimated is to train in the heat actually,” said McCain.

To stay safe during all of this, safety officers say they make everyone take frequent breaks and make sure crews have plenty of water on hand to stay hydrated.

“We’ve got to make sure we get the training in as best as possible but allow them to still be capable of performing their duties tonight,” said Battalion Chief Brian Turnage, Richmond Fire Department.

Back in Richmond, firefighters are in their final two weeks of high-rise training. They’re using a vacant building in Gilpin Court, which is set to be demolished.

About a dozen firefighters spent the day out getting some real-life training, from search operations to building ventilation.

Last month, crews had to tackle a three-alarm fire at a high rise in downtown Richmond.

“We’ve gated back a lot of what we were trying to do just because of that fear of overheating our folks because they not only are here all day, they’ve go to go back the rest of the night and run calls,” said Turnage.

With the building being torn down, officials said they had a limited window to jump on this opportunity to train.

The recruits will graduate in October.

