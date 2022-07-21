News to Know for July 21: Heat safety; COVID reinfection; Henrico home raid update

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Thursday:

Heat Safety Tips

The blistering heat that’s been blanketing the country is making its way to Richmond.

Already, the U.S. has seen 10 people die in hot cars, including one in Chesterfield last month. An 18-month-old boy died after being in a hot car for several hours.

Officials are reminding you to look before you lock, and check the backseat to ensure nothing gets left behind.

Temperatures inside a closed vehicle can reach over 140 degrees within minutes.

When it comes to being indoors, the Summer heat is most dangerous for low-income families, and there are programs in Richmond to help.

“Project Homes” will help you get a free AC window unit and install it.

New Details Emerge

In Henrico, neighbors living in the Durwood Crescent neighborhood are still trying to wrap their heads around what was allegedly going on inside one of the homes there.

New details came out of a court hearing yesterday for a man who was charged after police say they uncovered a fortified drug house.

Henrico police say they found guns, cameras, and unused pipe bombs in the home.

Officers also found a shotgun booby trap upstairs - which was rigged into a doorframe and set to go off when the door was slid open.

52-year-old Michael Hardy is facing close to a dozen charges. His trial is set to start on Oct. 24.

COVID Reinfections Skyrocket

BA.5 has become the dominant strain of COVID-19 across the country and Virginia.

Doctors say the subvariant of Omicron has led to the rise in cases we’re seeing here in Virginia and across the country.

The latest data from the CDC shows "high community levels" of COVID transmission in Richmond and many surrounding counties. (Source;CDC | CDC)

Health officials believe the BA.5 variant is leading to more people getting reinfected with the virus. One reason is the way the virus can easily latch on to respiratory cells and evade the immunity you have.

In the Fall, doctors anticipate more developments with the COVID vaccine - to help them target this variant and others that would come.

Richmond Rental Prices Soar

A new report finds prices for one-bedroom apartments in Richmond jumped almost 36 percent in June from the year before.

The River City now ranks eighth in the country for rent increases.

A one-bedroom apartment now costs an average of $1,500.

It’s Getting Hot Hot Hot!

Be ready for very hot weather for the next five days with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the hot temperatures, but the heat index could reach between 105-109°.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.