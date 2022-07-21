Kroger to hold hiring events at all Virginia stores

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For anyone looking for a job, Kroger will host hiring events at all its Virginia locations.

The hiring event will be on July 26 from 3-7 p.m. The grocer is hiring for a variety of part-time and full-time positions.

Those interested in applying are encouraged to apply online beforehand, but interviews will still be done with candidates who come into the store and apply that day.

“Kroger prides itself in being an organization that develops talent in order to promote from within and we are passionate about giving back to our local communities,” said Terry Reynolds, division assistant HR leader for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “In today’s highly competitive labor market, we know talent is selective and attracted to companies that are leading with a clear purpose, growing and improving every day, and we are committed to doing just that for our people.”

