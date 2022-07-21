Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Kroger to hold hiring events at all Virginia stores

Kroger's mid-Atlantic stores will begin the Boost customer membership opportunity.
Kroger's mid-Atlantic stores will begin the Boost customer membership opportunity.(Kroger)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For anyone looking for a job, Kroger will host hiring events at all its Virginia locations.

The hiring event will be on July 26 from 3-7 p.m. The grocer is hiring for a variety of part-time and full-time positions.

Those interested in applying are encouraged to apply online beforehand, but interviews will still be done with candidates who come into the store and apply that day.

“Kroger prides itself in being an organization that develops talent in order to promote from within and we are passionate about giving back to our local communities,” said Terry Reynolds, division assistant HR leader for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “In today’s highly competitive labor market, we know talent is selective and attracted to companies that are leading with a clear purpose, growing and improving every day, and we are committed to doing just that for our people.”

To learn more about benefits and apply online, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The driver of the 2007 Nissan Sentra died on the scene after another driver struck her car...
Police identify woman killed in Hanover crash
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
52-year-old Michael Hardy faces about a dozen other charges including 4 counts of possession of...
Court hearing reveals guns, drugs and explosives found inside Henrico home
Deputies say a citizen found the woman's body shortly after 7 Thursday morning.
Deputies discover woman’s body near Hanover County road
The invasive worms have been found in Chesterfield County.
Invasive jumping worms spotted in Chesterfield

Latest News

Issues with apartment maintenance can be frustrating for tenants and property management. The...
‘You have options:’ Central Virginia Legal Aid Society offers advice for tenants experiencing maintenance issues
Henrico police said they are on the scene of a crash involving a bus.
Henrico police on scene of crash involving bus
Richmond Fire Department recruits are showing off they’ve got what it takes even in a heat wave.
Richmond firefighters try to beat the heat while training in sweltering conditions
Deputies say a citizen found the woman's body shortly after 7 Thursday morning.
Deputies discover woman’s body near Hanover County road