Henrico WWII Veteran gifted a new roof over his head for free

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - It was a special surprise for a special person as 99-year-old WWII veteran Charles Turner received a brand new roof for free from Valor Home.

Turner enlisted in the United States Army just before his 21st birthday.

First responders, friends and three generations of Turner’s family came together to surprise him with a gift: A brand-new roof over his head.

“I think it’s absolutely wonderful. I couldn’t be more thankful,” WWII veteran Cpl. Charles Turner said.

Co-owner of Valor Home Brian Bauer says their goal is to build new roofs for 100 veterans each year.

“Everyone you hear about what they did for our country and the freedom that we have in today’s world, and to know what sacrifices they made for us, it means the world to me,” Bauer said.

Bauer says it’s part of their new Raise the Roof program.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better recipient. He’s fantastic. Ninety-nine years old, about to be 100,” Bauer said.

Raise the Roof was created by Valor Home to give back to service-disabled veterans in need.

Veteran recipients are nominated by their community. Bauer says Valor Home selects four veterans yearly, once per quarter, to receive a new roof. In less than three years, the program has donated 19 roofs, a value of $275,000.

“We thought finding veterans would be pretty easy to do, but we quickly learned they’re the last person to ask for help,” Bauer said.

Turner has lived in this Henrico home since 1964. A total of 700 square feet is where he raised his three children with his wife, who has since passed.

“He’s always been kind, soft-spoken, loving, supportive. He told me I could do anything that anyone could do,” Turner’s daughter Carolyn Tbooth said.

Turner says he’s touched by the community’s kindness, and this is a moment he’ll never forget.

“I think this is real nice. Everything is real nice,” Turner said.

