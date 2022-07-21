Henrico police on scene of crash involving bus

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said they are on the scene of a crash involving a bus.

The crash happened off Richmond-Henrico Turnpike at Pulaski Avenue.

The road is shut down, and a detour is in place at Meriwether and Grayson avenues.

Officials said all children and adults on the bus were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police asked that parents go to Laburnum Elementary School but are now saying that all parents can go to VCU Medical Center.

Henrico police did not release any additional information. NBC12 has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.