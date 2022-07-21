Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Henrico police on scene of crash involving bus

Henrico police said they are on the scene of a crash involving a bus.
Henrico police said they are on the scene of a crash involving a bus.((Source: NBC12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said they are on the scene of a crash involving a bus.

The crash happened off Richmond-Henrico Turnpike at Pulaski Avenue.

The road is shut down, and a detour is in place at Meriwether and Grayson avenues.

Officials said all children and adults on the bus were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police asked that parents go to Laburnum Elementary School but are now saying that all parents can go to VCU Medical Center.

Henrico police did not release any additional information. NBC12 has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The driver of the 2007 Nissan Sentra died on the scene after another driver struck her car...
Police identify woman killed in Hanover crash
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
52-year-old Michael Hardy faces about a dozen other charges including 4 counts of possession of...
Court hearing reveals guns, drugs and explosives found inside Henrico home
Deputies say a citizen found the woman's body shortly after 7 Thursday morning.
Deputies discover woman’s body near Hanover County road
The invasive worms have been found in Chesterfield County.
Invasive jumping worms spotted in Chesterfield

Latest News

The regular I-95 southbound lanes near Quantico will be closed Aug. 2-4 overnight from 11 p.m....
I-95 Express Lanes project to close southbound lanes Aug. 2-4
The driver of the 2007 Nissan Sentra died on the scene after another driver struck her car...
Police identify woman killed in Hanover crash
I-95 near mile marker 94 has been closed for hours.
I-95 north in Hanover closed following multi-vehicle crash
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police identify man killed in Chesterfield motorcycle crash