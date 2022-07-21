Healthcare Pros
Health officials offer tips on how to stay safe during hot temperatures

They recommend you pace yourself in the heat and take a 10-minute break in the shade at least once an hour.(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many families are making their weekend plans, maybe heading out to Reggae by the River in Buchanan or heading to Smith Mountain Lake. Carilion Health officials have tips on how to stay safe during hot temperatures.

Trauma Outreach Coordinator Ottilia Lewis advises you to drink water or sports drinks that have electrolytes. They recommend you pace yourself in the heat and take a 10-minute break in the shade at least once an hour.

HEAT WAVE: What extreme temperatures can do to your body

“It’s definitely recommended that you take those breaks just to give your body a chance to reclamation and calm down. Obviously, if you’re starting to get a headache or sweating a lot, or even stop sweating,” said Lewis. “You definitely want to seek medical attention. Heat stroke is a medical emergency. So, you want to make sure that if you start experiencing those symptoms that you get help as soon as possible.”

They say wearing lightweight clothes and light colors can help you stay cool. Remember to always put on sunscreen and reapply often.

