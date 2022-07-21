Healthcare Pros
GRAPHIC: Wife sues historic tourist attraction after tree falls on family car, killing husband

A woman is suing the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, after a tree fell and killed her husband. (Source: WLOS, NEWS12, ANGELA SKUDIN, CNN)
By Anjali Patel
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS/CNN) - A woman is suing the Biltmore Estate after a tree fell on her family’s car last month and killed her husband.

It’s been just over a month since the tragic incident happened to the Skudin family during their trip up to the mountains to explore the 8,000-acre estate.

“With the history aspect of Asheville and combined with the Blue Ridge Mountains, it was the perfect place for us to spend his [Casey Skudin] birthday and Father’s Day,” Angela Skudin, Casey Skudin’s wife, said.

But Casey Skudin never got to celebrate either occasion.

Angela Skudin said her husband and their two kids were entering the Biltmore Estate on June 17 when the tree fell on their car.

“Casey was definitely the best human I knew. He was the best husband, the best friend, the best firefighter. Like literally, the best everything,” Angela Skudin said.

The tragic moment was captured on video from the car.

In her lawsuit, Angela Skudin accuses the Biltmore Estate of negligence, saying the estate knew the tree was unstable and installed cables to keep it upright instead of taking the appropriate measure to cut it down.

“How do you have people pay that kind of money to go to your home and you’re suspending a tree branch, a 400,000-pound section of a tree over them on the road, playing Russian roulette with every single person’s life,” Angela Skudin said.

A spokesperson for the Biltmore Estate released the following in a statement:

“A portion of a tree fell during a period of high winds and struck a guest’s vehicle as they entered the estate. There have been multiple eyewitness accounts of a short-duration high wind event around that time.

We adamantly deny all allegations of willful or intentional conduct on the part of Biltmore, as well as the allegations of negligence. We will present all of the facts about this heartbreaking accident through the legal process.”

Angela Skudin said her husband dedicated his life to saving others and, in his memory, she’s making it her mission to do the same.

“I mean, at this point, there’s nothing they could offer me that’s going to give me my husband back. The only thing I can offer everyone is to ensure this doesn’t happen again,” Angela Skudin said.

According to the lawsuit, the family is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

Copyright 2022 WLOS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

