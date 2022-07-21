Deputies seek to identify woman’s body found near Hanover County road

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said they discovered a woman’s body on the side of the road Thursday morning.

Deputies were called to the intersection of Winns Church Road and Greenwood Road shortly after 7:00 a.m. after a citizen found the body lying off the shoulder of the roadway.

When deputies arrived, they found the woman dead lying off the side of the roadway on Winns Church Road.

Deputies described the body as a young black woman between the ages of 18 to early 20s, 4′11″ and weighing 102 lbs. She has multiple tattoos, including the phrases “Serendipity” on her left wrist, “Fly” on her chest, “It is what it is” on her left hip and “BAD HABITS,” “PACIFY HER” and “LOVE ME” on her upper body and arms as well.

The Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death as a homicide.

Anyone with information that can help identify this woman is asked to call Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

