Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Deputies discover woman’s body near Hanover County road

Deputies say they are working to identify the woman.
Deputies say they are working to identify the woman.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said they discovered a woman’s body on the side of the road Thursday morning.

Deputies were called to the intersection of Winns Church Road and Greenwood Road shortly after 7:00 a.m. after a citizen found the body laying off the shoulder of the roadway.

When deputies arrived they found the woman dead lying off the side of the roadway on Winns Church Road.

Deputies say they are working to identify the woman, and the body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the official cause of death.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The driver of the 2007 Nissan Sentra died on the scene after another driver struck her car...
Police identify woman killed in Hanover crash
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
52-year-old Michael Hardy faces about a dozen other charges including 4 counts of possession of...
Court hearing reveals guns, drugs and explosives found inside Henrico home
FILE PHOTO - According to a price-reporting agency for AAA, regular gas costs less than $4 a...
More US stations selling gas for less than $4 a gallon
Dr. Gonzalo Bearman said the latest COVID-19 variant, BA.5, has contributed to a rise in cases...
Doctors see rise in COVID cases as the BA.5 variant spreads

Latest News

VDOT said these changes are set to take place starting at 8 p.m. Thursday night through 6 a.m....
VDOT: I-95 bridge rehabilitation project to impact Chesterfield traffic
Seasonal Roots brings Farmer's Market to your front door
Seasonal Roots brings Farmer's Market to your front door
Safe Space RVA to host Summerfest Fundraiser this Sunday
Safe Space RVA to host Summerfest Fundraiser this Sunday
Stoney says the higher the credit rating, the cheaper the interest rate for money the city has...
Stoney visits New York City to discuss city’s bond rating