Deputies discover woman’s body near Hanover County road

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said they discovered a woman’s body on the side of the road Thursday morning.

Deputies were called to the intersection of Winns Church Road and Greenwood Road shortly after 7:00 a.m. after a citizen found the body laying off the shoulder of the roadway.

When deputies arrived they found the woman dead lying off the side of the roadway on Winns Church Road.

Deputies say they are working to identify the woman, and the body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the official cause of death.

