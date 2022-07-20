Healthcare Pros
Wednesday Forecast: Excessive heat takes hold for six days

Mid 90s and higher through early next week
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Very hot weather is expected for six days with high temperatures in the mid 90s. The hottest/most humid days are Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, which we have as First Alert Weather Days.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Hot and humid. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index near 100°.

First Alert Weather Days Thursday, Saturday & Sunday: Near triple digit heat with heat indices above 100°+. Stay cool and hydrated!

Thursday: Partly sunny, Hot and humid with a few showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 70s, high: 97 . Heat index 100°+. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

Saturday: First Alert Weather Day: Mostly sunny. Very hot and humid. Lows in the mid 70s,

Sunday: First Alert Weather Day: Partly sunny and very hot. Lows in the mid 70s, high near 100

Monday: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. Afternoon showers and storms likely. Rain chance 50%

Tuesday: Partly sunny and hot with rain likely. Scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

